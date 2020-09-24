|
Crimlisk Douglas Harold Passed away
aged 83 years on
19th September 2020.
Dearly loved and loving
husband of Anne for 52 years.
Dear brother of Basil, Ann, Kathleen, Janet and the late John.
A dear brother in law, uncle
and great uncle.
Due to the current circumstances
the funeral service will be held
at Woodlands Crematorium on
Monday 28th September at
12 noon and will be private.
Family flowers only but donations can be made in memory for
St Catherine's Hospice or
Cancer Research and sent to
G. Roberts Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Sherwood
Street, Scarborough.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 24, 2020