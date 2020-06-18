|
DAWSON Edith May Peacefully at Saint Catherine's Hospice on 6th June 2020,
aged 86 years.
Cherished mother, mother-in-law, grandmother,
great-grandmother, sister and
a good friend to many.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Huntington's Disease Association via www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/edith-dawson
will be gratefully received.
Service at
East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Friday 19th June 2020
at 11.30 am.
Enquiries to F. A. Stockill and Son, 9A Station Road, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 18, 2020