Edwin Cooper

Edwin Cooper Notice
COOPER Edwin Of Staxton.
Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Hospital on
7th May 2020, aged 92 years. Cherished husband of the late Jessica, beloved father, granddad, great-granddad and
a good friend to many.
Stalwart of the cricket club.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
Graveside burial and service at
St Peter's Church Willerby, on Wednesday 20th May at 12 noon. No flowers please. A celebration of Edwin's life, will take place at a future date, to be announced. Enquiries F. A. Stockill and Son, Snainton YO13
Published in The Scarborough News on May 14, 2020
