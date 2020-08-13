|
|
|
THOMPSON Eileen
(née Farnaby) on 5th August 2020,
peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 77 years.
A courageous, brave, strong
and determined lady who was loved by many and will be held dearly in our hearts forever. Beloved wife of Ronnie,
much loved mum to David
and Suzanne, special Grandma Ei to Oliver, Ella and Benji and a
dearly loved sister, auntie,
in-law and friend.
A private family funeral will be held at The East Riding Crematorium. Donations if desired, for
'Leeds Cares' may be sent to
T W Tindall & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors,
116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 13, 2020