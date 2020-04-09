|
|
|
Kemp Elizabeth
(Liz & Libby) Passed away peacefully
on 6th April 2020
aged 79 years after receiving
the upmost exceptional care at
St Cecilia's Nursing Home.
Devoted wife to Reg.
Treasured mum to David and
in law to Susie and cherished
nana to Lily and Amy.
Also deeply missed by
Lenny the King Charles Spaniel.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service will take place on Thursday 16th April attended
by immediate family only.
However an online webcasting of the service is available, for further details please contact G. Roberts, Independent Family Funeral Directors, 01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 9, 2020