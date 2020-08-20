|
|
|
LOVELAND Elizabeth Ann (Liz)
(nee Greening) Peacefully on 14th August after a long illness. Forever loved wife of Derek, devoted mum to Simon and Scott, mum in law to Donna and Sarah, grandma to Ruby, Leon, Thomas, Matthew, Oliver and William, also a loving sister and aunty. Rest in peace. Funeral service at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday 28th August at 11.15. Please note numbers are restricted in the crematorium, friends are welcome to gather in the carpark. Resting at B Bernard & Sons
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 20, 2020