|
|
|
TURNER Elizabeth (Liz) On 4th November.
Wonderful wife to Tony and
doting mother to daughters
Amy, Katie, Emily and Angel.
Nana to James, Arthur, Bertie, Benjamin, Jonah and Daniel.
Talented musician and music teacher at Seamer School.
Private funeral at 2pm,
Friday 13th November in
St Martin's Church, Seamer.
A recording of the service will be available afterwards from the family or Kevin Moxon Funerals, 5 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, YO11 2LN.
Donations to Lymphoma Action www.lymphoma-action.org.uk
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 12, 2020