DAWSON Emily Rosemary Of Sherburn. On 3rd March, 2020, passed peacefully at Scarborough Hospital, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert and much-loved mum to John, Stuart. Cherished mother in law, grandma, great-grandma
and a good friend to many.
Service followed by burial at Sherburn Methodist Church, Sherburn on Friday 20th March 2020, at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations to Methodist church and Coronary Care Unit. Collection at service or send
c/o F. A. Stockill and Son,
Funeral Director,
Snainton Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 12, 2020
