BAGSHAW Estelle
(nee Robson) Formerly of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at her Care Home in Harrogate on 16 April 2020, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved mum to David, Peter and Jane. Mother-in-law to Wendy, Helen and Paul. Granny to Louise, Sarah, Christopher, Matthew, Robert and James. Sister to Sheila.
A private funeral service will take place in Harrogate
(no flowers please).
Special thanks to the staff at
The Crest in Harrogate for their care given to Estelle.
Donations in memory of Estelle can be made to "BBTS" (the British Blood Transfusion Society).
A celebration of Estelle's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 23, 2020