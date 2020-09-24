|
|
|
POLLARD Faith Peacefully in Whitby Court Care Home, latterly of Scarborough and Banbury, on 14th September,
aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Kenneth, Mother to Elizabeth and Deborah, Mother in Law to Terence and Gary, Grandmother to Alex, Helen, Michael and Tom,
Sister in Law to Beryl.
Private funeral service to be held
for immediate family only.
Donations in Faith's Memory, if desired for the Alzheimer's Society, c/o John Corner Funeral Service Ltd. Tel Whitby (01947) 880424.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 24, 2020