HAVILAND Florence Audrey On 29th November, passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Thomas Haviland, much loved mum of Tim, Chris and Clive, a very special grandma to Vicky and Mary and great-grandma to Lauren.
In the circumstances a private family funeral will be held.
If desired, donations in memory of Audrey for Dementia UK may be
sent to T W Tindall & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street,
Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3RP.
Tel: 01723 582323.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020