|
|
|
Donnelly Francis Former CSOS Irton Moor and Normandy landings veteran.
Passed away peacefully on the
12th of January at Scarborough Hospital, aged 95 years.
Beloved Husband
of the late Barbara.
Father of Martin and Chris, Grandfather of Marianne and Claire, Great Grandfather
of Sebastian.
A special thanks to all the
staff on Oak Ward.
Service to be held on
Friday 24th January at 12.00, Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough.
All enquiries to
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19-21 Auborough Street,
Scarborough, YO11 1HT
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 16, 2020