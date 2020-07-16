|
EADE Fred Passed away peacefully on 5th July aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Chris, devoted father of Vanessa and Andrea and father in law to Andrew and Jish, cherished grandad to Hollie, Poppy and Jemima. Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 16th July at 12.45pm.
Love you always, we will miss you but you will stay in our hearts forever. Donations to the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and
Saint Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to Falsgrave Funeral Service 01723 343908
Published in The Scarborough News on July 16, 2020