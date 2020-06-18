|
Pacitto Gene Penny, Chris and Andrea would like to thank all friends, neighbours and all of the South Bay Traders Association for their kind messages, cards, flowers and donations received and the wonderful support shown to them at this very sad time. Sincere thanks to Doctor Marmion for his care in looking after Gene, to the paramedics who attended and many, many grateful thanks to Colin Nolan for his uplifting service. A special thank you to Ann and her colleagues at B Bernard & Sons for her kindness and sensitive arrangements in her care for Gene and the family.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 18, 2020