Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Cullern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Cullern

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Cullern Notice
Cullern Geoffrey On 5th February, peacefully in Scarborough, aged 91.
Former Bradford JP and NYC Councillor for Filey.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey and Father to Janet and Margaret. Also a much loved Grandfather to Emma, Andrew, Hayley and Philip and a Great Grandfather. A friend and supporter of many local organisations.
Funeral service will take place at Woodlands Crematorium Scarborough on 28th February 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
There will be a collection for the Alzheimers Society and RNLI.
All contact through
Co-op Funeral Service Scarborough. 01723 366960.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -