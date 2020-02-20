|
Cullern Geoffrey On 5th February, peacefully in Scarborough, aged 91.
Former Bradford JP and NYC Councillor for Filey.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey and Father to Janet and Margaret. Also a much loved Grandfather to Emma, Andrew, Hayley and Philip and a Great Grandfather. A friend and supporter of many local organisations.
Funeral service will take place at Woodlands Crematorium Scarborough on 28th February 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
There will be a collection for the Alzheimers Society and RNLI.
All contact through
Co-op Funeral Service Scarborough. 01723 366960.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 20, 2020