HOLDEN GEORGE RUSSELL
'Russell' Passed away peacefully at Scarborough Hospital on
31st October 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved son, brother, father, grandfather and a very good friend to many.
Service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday 20th November at 10.30 am followed by burial at Woodlands Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations
if desired to RNLI (Scarborough
Branch) send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, 9A Station Road, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 12, 2020