|
|
|
King George Sadly passed away at Scarborough General Hospital
on Thursday 19th November
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Ivy,
loving dad of Valerie
and son in law Bill.
Much loved Grandpa
of James and Nik
and Great Grandpa of Lucy.
Funeral service to take place at Scarborough Crematorium on Thursday December 3rd
at 12:45 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Stroke Association c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd,
19/21 Auborough Street,
Scarborough,
YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 26, 2020