|
|
|
PORTER Georgia-Lou Taken from us
so tragically on
Monday 12th October 2020, aged 21 years.
Georgia was our Princess
and our best friend.
Taken from us too soon.
Georgia is now at rest with Jesus.
Private service at
All Saints Church Hunmanby
on Monday 2nd November
at 11.00am followed
by Private Burial.
Funeral procession will start
at the bottom of Northgate up
to All Saints Church if you would like to pay your respects
(please observe social distancing).
Family flowers only
and any donations to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to -
Unsworth Funeral Service
01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 29, 2020