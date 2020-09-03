|
|
|
FRANCIS Glynis Merle On 25th August 2020,
peacefully at home in
Wrench Green, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of David.
Much-loved mother of Helen and Paul, devoted grandmother and a good friend to many.
Service at St. Laurence's Church, Scalby on September 14th, followed by burial in the
'Glebe Field'.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for St Catherine's Hospice and Marie Curie. Send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 3, 2020