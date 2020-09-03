Home

POWERED BY

Services
F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynis Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynis Francis

Notice Condolences

Glynis Francis Notice
FRANCIS Glynis Merle On 25th August 2020,
peacefully at home in
Wrench Green, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of David.
Much-loved mother of Helen and Paul, devoted grandmother and a good friend to many.
Service at St. Laurence's Church, Scalby on September 14th, followed by burial in the
'Glebe Field'.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for St Catherine's Hospice and Marie Curie. Send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton, Scarborough YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F A Stockill and Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -