Home

POWERED BY

Services
F A Stockill and Son
9A Station Road
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO13 9AP
01723 859279
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Embleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Embleton

Notice Condolences

Gordon Embleton Notice
EMBLETON Gordon Arnold Of West Ayton.
Passed away peacefully on
29th October 2020 after a
short illness, aged 86 years.
Husband of the late Grace.
Sadly missed by his dear
friends, but now at peace.
Due to current circumstances,
a private service will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 16th November 2020
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, 9A Station
Road, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F A Stockill and Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -