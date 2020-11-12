|
|
|
EMBLETON Gordon Arnold Of West Ayton.
Passed away peacefully on
29th October 2020 after a
short illness, aged 86 years.
Husband of the late Grace.
Sadly missed by his dear
friends, but now at peace.
Due to current circumstances,
a private service will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday 16th November 2020
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, 9A Station
Road, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 12, 2020