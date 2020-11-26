|
Rewcroft Gordon Aged 85 passed away peacefully with his family by his side
on 17th November 2020.
Beloved husband of Anne, loved Dad of Philip, Carl, Jayne, Barry, Jonathan, adored Father-in-Law of Mary, Colette, Lyn and Andrea, affectionately known as 'Gorgi' to PJ, Joshua, Ella, Ruben, Alyssa, Rosie, Shannon, Jack, Poppy, Jemima, Jack, George, Austin, Eden, Edward and Elliott, loved brother of Janet and the late Bob.
Due to current circumstances, private cremation at Octon
East Riding Crematorium on
1st December at 10:30am,
passing the Crown Tavern approximately 9:30am for his
last stroll down Falsgrave.
Webcast available,
for more information please ring Falsgrave Funeral Services
01723 343908.
Donations to
Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 26, 2020