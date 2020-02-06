|
|
|
Sanderson Grace David, Nick and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and messages
of sympathy and support
they have received following
the death of Grace.
Special thanks to the Doctors
and staff at Central Healthcare, Scarborough Hospital and the staff and carers at Plaxton Court, for the care shown to Grace,
to Rev Kevin Ridd for the funeral service and A&G Catering for the buffet. Thanks also to Carol
and TW Tindall & Son for the respectful, gracious and professional conducting of the funeral and all those who attended the funeral. The donations for Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind amounted to £527.30.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 6, 2020