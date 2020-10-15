Home

Tait Harold On 5th October, aged 98 years.
Very dearly beloved husband for
71 years to Mabel, much loved father to Nigel and Philip and
in laws Anne and Alison, cherished grandad to Nicole, Jacqueline and Andrew and great grandchildren Jasmine, Maisie and Sam.
Cremation Service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Monday, 19th October at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only but
donations in memory of Harold to Yorkshire Air Ambulance can be sent to T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd, 19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Tel: (01723) 362517
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 15, 2020
