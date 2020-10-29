|
TAIT Harold Mabel and family would like to thank all who sent cards and letters,
so very comforting. Thanks also to Cherry Ward Scarborough Hospital and St. Cecilia's Nursing Home for wonderful care and kindness to Harold during the last 2 weeks, the carers at Gladstone Care, Danes Dyke Surgery, friends at Westborough Methodist Church for support, to Rev. Pam Ward for a very comforting service and to
T. L. Chapman and Son for most kind help, also grateful thanks to friends and neighbours for great kindness and to all who sent donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance
in remembrance of Harold.
Bless you all.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 29, 2020