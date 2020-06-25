Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Atherton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Atherton

Notice Condolences

Harry Atherton Notice
Atherton Harry Peacefully passed away
in Scarborough Hospital on 19th June 2020
aged 92 years.
Husband of the late Edna,
father to Dean and the late Gwen.
Grandad to Mike, Jason, Lea, Daniel and a much loved great grandad.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service held at Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 3rd July will be attended
by immediate family only.
Resting at G Roberts,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -