|
|
|
Atherton Harry Peacefully passed away
in Scarborough Hospital on 19th June 2020
aged 92 years.
Husband of the late Edna,
father to Dean and the late Gwen.
Grandad to Mike, Jason, Lea, Daniel and a much loved great grandad.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral service held at Woodlands Crematorium on
Friday 3rd July will be attended
by immediate family only.
Resting at G Roberts,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Sherwood Street.
Published in The Scarborough News on June 25, 2020