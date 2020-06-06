Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Whitehead

Notice Condolences

Harry Whitehead Notice
Whitehead Harry Passed away on Saturday
23rd May at his home address in Scarborough, after a short batte with asbestosis.
Loving father to Jennifer, Michael, David and Tracey, cherished grandad to Jackie, Mark, Stephen, James and Harriat aswell as great grandad to Zack and Felicity and
a friend to many.
Donations are via https:\\www.justgiving.com\fundraising\HarryWhiteheadSSAFA or alternatively contact SSAFA directly to donate.
Private cremation will be held. (family only)
Published in The Scarborough News on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -