|
|
|
Whitehead Harry Passed away on Saturday
23rd May at his home address in Scarborough, after a short batte with asbestosis.
Loving father to Jennifer, Michael, David and Tracey, cherished grandad to Jackie, Mark, Stephen, James and Harriat aswell as great grandad to Zack and Felicity and
a friend to many.
Donations are via https:\\www.justgiving.com\fundraising\HarryWhiteheadSSAFA or alternatively contact SSAFA directly to donate.
Private cremation will be held. (family only)
Published in The Scarborough News on June 6, 2020