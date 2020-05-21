|
|
|
WILSON Havelock Harold Retired Architect.
Of Pickering,
passed away peacefully
on May 15th 2020
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Gloria,
much loved father of Tony and Vicky, dearly loved grandfather
of Al, Debs, Jono and Ollie,
a loving great grandfather,
and a very dear friend to many.
A Private Cremation will take place. Donations in memory
of Harold may be given for
Macmillan Cancer Care
and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services, Sawmill Lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ. Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Scarborough News on May 21, 2020