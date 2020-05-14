|
|
|
Fryirs Hazel On 10th May 2020, aged 87 years, in the gentle care of the staff at
St Cecilia's Nursing Home.
Devoted wife of the late Denis
and much loved mum
of Keith and Allison.
Special mother-in-law
of Pam and Neil.
Cherished nanny to Rachel, Neil, Daniel, Matthew and Thomas.
Dear sister to
Margaret, Janet and the late Joan.
With regret due to current restrictions only immediate family can attend the Funeral Service.
Donations, if desired, can be made direct to the UK Dementia Research Institute.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 14, 2020