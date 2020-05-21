|
Davis Ian Edward Joan, Carol, Julie, Andrew, Lee and families would like to thank everyone for all the flowers,
cards and lovely messages.
We have been truly overwhelmed by the kindness and condolences we have received from friends
and neighbours.
A big thank you to Peter Dowkes and staff at Falsgrave Funeral Services for all their care and personal attention and the
Rev'd Mike Leigh for his lovely service at this difficult time.
Thank you to Scarborough
Fire and Rescue Service for the lovely tribute to Ian.
Thanks also to the staff at Danes Dyke Surgery, Scarborough Ambulance Service and Hospital for the care Ian received.
We intend to have a celebration of Ian's life at a later date.
Published in The Scarborough News on May 21, 2020