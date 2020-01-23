Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian McLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian McLeod

Notice Condolences

Ian McLeod Notice
McLEOD
Ian Passed away peacefully
on 13th January 2020
in Scarborough Hospital, aged 79 years.

Much loved and so dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 30th January, at 2.15pm, followed by refreshments at the Three Jolly Sailors, Burniston.

Family flowers only, please. Donations would be welcome
at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.

Any enquiries to Special Send-Offs, tel. 01723 267346.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -