|
|
|
McLEOD
Ian Passed away peacefully
on 13th January 2020
in Scarborough Hospital, aged 79 years.
Much loved and so dearly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 30th January, at 2.15pm, followed by refreshments at the Three Jolly Sailors, Burniston.
Family flowers only, please. Donations would be welcome
at the service for the
British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to Special Send-Offs, tel. 01723 267346.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 23, 2020