|
|
|
IAN McLEOD
Jean, Susan and Angela would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their cards and kind messages of sympathy on the sad loss of Ian.
Thank you to the staff of the Intensive Care and Coronary Care units at Scarborough Hospital for their dedication
and compassion.
Sincere thanks to Mark Hancock and staff at Special Send-Offs for their professionalism and sensitivity, and to Georgina Pugh for the comforting service.
Donations in Ian's memory raised £423 for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 6, 2020