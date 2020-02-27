|
Pert Ingeborg
(nee Saether) Inga passed away on Thursday, 20th February at St Catherine's Hospice, aged 75, after a short illness, which she managed with much courage.
Very dearly loved Wife to Andrew, Sister to Chris, Mum to Tamsin, Joshua and Francesca and Grandma to Astrid, Felix,
Isaac and Freya.
Her kindness, creativity and independent spirit will be hugely missed by her family and many friends in Scarborough
and beyond.
Funeral arrangements
to be announced.
All enquiries to Mark at Special Send Offs 01723 267346.
Donations, if desired,
to Mesothelioma UK
or please plant a tree in memory via the Woodland Trust.
Published in The Scarborough News on Feb. 27, 2020