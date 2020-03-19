|
Pert Ingeborg
(nee Saether) Inga passed away on
Thursday, 20th February at St Catherine's Hospice,
aged 75, after a short illness which she managed with much courage.
Very dearly loved Wife to Andrew, Brother to Chris, Mum to
Tamsin, Joshua and Francesca
and Grandma to Astrid,
Felix, Isaac and Freya.
Her kindness, creativity and independent spirit will be
hugely missed by her family
and many friends in
Scarborough and beyond.
Donations if desired to Mesothelioma UK or
please plant a tree in memory
via the Woodland Trust.
Funeral service postponed until further notice due to the current advice on public gatherings.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 19, 2020