|
|
|
Hick Isobel Muriel Passed away peacefully
on 25th April.
Beloved Wife of the late
Alfred (Peter), a very dear Sister and Sister in Law and also a very special Aunt and Great Aunt.
A private funeral service will be held. Special thanks to all at
The Holt Retirement Home
for their care and love they
have given to Isobel.
Donations for the
Alzheimer's Society can be sent to
T.L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on Apr. 30, 2020