YOUNG Jack Of West Heslerton,
passed away peacefully
on 21st May 2020 in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of the late Hilda, father to Graham and the late Denis, much loved father-in-law of Margaret and Josie, devoted grandad and great grandad.
Sincere thanks to all nurses
and carers who looked after
him with such great compassion and skill in recent weeks.
Funeral service to be held at
Octon Crematorium on 2nd June at 12.30pm. Cortege to leave
West Heslerton at 12noon. Due to current circumstances the funeral will be attended by close family only. Enquiries please to S. Bowes & Sons, Filey. Tel 01723 514044
Published in The Scarborough News on May 28, 2020