Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
12:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
Jane Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Jane Of Wold Newton.
Passed away suddenly at home on August 6th 2020 aged 56 years.
Partner of Andrew, mum to Amy and Rheanne, adored grandma to Aurora, a much missed sister, aunt and a dear friend to many.
Due to the current situation, a Private Cremation will take place at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Tuesday 25th August at 12:30pm. The cortege will pass through Burton Fleming at 11:45am and Wold Newton at 12:00 noon for friends to pay their last respects. Please abide to social distancing regulations.
Donations in memory of Jane
may be given for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance via www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/support- us/in-memory
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
01751 477766
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 20, 2020
