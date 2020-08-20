|
ROBINSON Jane Of Wold Newton.
Passed away suddenly at home on August 6th 2020 aged 56 years.
Partner of Andrew, mum to Amy and Rheanne, adored grandma to Aurora, a much missed sister, aunt and a dear friend to many.
Due to the current situation, a Private Cremation will take place at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Tuesday 25th August at 12:30pm. The cortege will pass through Burton Fleming at 11:45am and Wold Newton at 12:00 noon for friends to pay their last respects. Please abide to social distancing regulations.
Donations in memory of Jane
may be given for the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance via www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/support- us/in-memory
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
01751 477766
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 20, 2020