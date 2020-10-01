|
MORGAN Jean Peacefully passed away on September 18th 2020 in
St Monica's Hospital, Easingwold aged 79 years.
Dearly loved mum of Michael and Nicola, mother-in-law to Mark, cherished grandma to Annie, Jack, Danielle, Jamie, Charlotte and Kate, a loving companion to her four-legged friends Woody and Alfie also a loyal friend to many who will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday October 10th at
St Cuthbert's Church, Crayke at 11.30am, due to current restrictions the service will
be for family only.
The Committal will follow at Mowthorpe Garden of Rest, Terrington at 12.30pm for
family and friends.
Jean's funeral cortege will be leaving from Chapman Medd Funeral Directors in Easingwold at 11.10am for those wishing to
pay their respects.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean
will be for The RSPCA.
The family would like to thank all who have looked after Jean in York Hospital, St Monica's, Easingwold and Millfield Surgery
especially Dr Morris.
Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 1, 2020