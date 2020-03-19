|
STOCKILL Jean On 14th March 2020,
late of Scalby aged 93 years in the loving care of Graham Ward, Scarborough Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff, dearly loved by daughter Carol and son in law Alan, much loved grandma to Victoria and
great-grandma of Eliza, Daisy and Lenny, much loved mum of the late Bryan and a good friend to many. Service at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday 27th March 2020 at 12 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Catherine's Hospice. Collection at service or send
c/o F A Stockill and Son,
Funeral Director, Snainton, Scarborough, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 19, 2020