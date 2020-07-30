Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.L. Chapman & Son Ltd
19-21 Auborough Street
Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 1HT
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Thorpe

Notice Condolences

Jean Thorpe Notice
Thorpe Jean On 23rd July, in Priceholme,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derek, dear mother of Gill and Martin, Janet and the late Graham, Andrew and Rachel and Ian. Loving grandmother of John and Jess, Rachel, Matthew and Lizzie, Peter and Emma.
Private service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to The Africa Trust c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -