|
|
|
Thorpe Jean On 23rd July, in Priceholme,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derek, dear mother of Gill and Martin, Janet and the late Graham, Andrew and Rachel and Ian. Loving grandmother of John and Jess, Rachel, Matthew and Lizzie, Peter and Emma.
Private service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to The Africa Trust c/o
T. L. Chapman and Son Ltd.,
19-21 Auborough Street, Scarborough, YO11 1HT.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 30, 2020