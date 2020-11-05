|
|
|
WILSON Jean On 2nd November, suddenly in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 91 years.
Most dearly beloved wife and best friend of the late Dennis, precious mum to Elaine, loving nanna to Zoe and Michelle and great-nanna to Joshua and Harry.
In the current circumstances a private family service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium.
If desired, donations in memory of Jean may be given to The Salvation Army c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 5, 2020