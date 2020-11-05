Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Wilson

Notice Condolences

Jean Wilson Notice
WILSON Jean On 2nd November, suddenly in Scarborough Hospital,
aged 91 years.
Most dearly beloved wife and best friend of the late Dennis, precious mum to Elaine, loving nanna to Zoe and Michelle and great-nanna to Joshua and Harry.
In the current circumstances a private family service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium.
If desired, donations in memory of Jean may be given to The Salvation Army c/o T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
Published in The Scarborough News on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -