Booth Joan Peacefully at home following a short illness, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerrard Booth, mum to Stephen and Michael, mother in law to Sharon and the late Catherine, also a much loved grandma to Emma and Connor.
Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made following the service to St Catherine's Hospice
and Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Resting peacefully at B Bernard & Sons.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 5, 2020
