Hebbron Joan Eileen In loving memory of Joan Eileen Hebbron of The Green, Newby, Scarborough, who sadly passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday 15th March 2020, aged 91, at Scarborough Hall Care Home.
Eileen was the only child of Edward and Frances Stanhope and wife to Harry, all of whom are no longer with us. Eileen is survived by her son Neal, his wife Kathy, and grandson James, and her son Andrew, his wife Samran, and grandson Benjamin.
After bringing up her children in Newby, Eileen served as a dedicated health care worker for many years at Scarborough Hospital and
St. Catherine's Hospice. In retirement, she enjoyed travelling
to Thailand, America and Europe.
Eileen is currently in the kind care
of B. Bernard & Sons, Scarborough,
and will be cremated at Woodlands
Cemetery, Scarborough on
Thursday, 26th March.
Sadly, under current circumstances,
attendance will be limited to
family members only.
May Eileen forever rest in peace.
Published in The Scarborough News on Mar. 26, 2020