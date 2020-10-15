Home

BALDWIN John Passed away peacefully after a short illness
in St Catherine's Hospice on 29th September 2020, aged 76.

Married to Lynne for over forty years, they raised a family together. John was a much loved
and devoted Dad to Karen,
Dawn and Janine, and a cherished Grandad to Danny and Ryan.
He would do anything for his family and was truly one in a million.

Due to current restrictions a private funeral was held at
Woodlands Crematorium on
14th October 2020, attended by family and close friends only.

At the family's request,
donations can be made
to St Catherine's Hospice
or Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 15, 2020
