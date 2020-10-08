|
BIELBY John Henry Of Allerston, formerly
Great Barugh and Newby.
On September 29th peacefully in hospital, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey, father of Ruth and Ivan, grandfather of Chloë and great grandfather of Elpheen, Tabitha and Meredith.
Service at
Woodlands Crematorium on Thursday 8th October 2020
at 12 noon.
Donations welcomed to
St Catherine's Hospice and Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, Funeral Directors, Snainton YO13 9AP.
Many thanks to John's neighbours and friends for their kindness.
Published in The Scarborough News on Oct. 8, 2020