|
|
|
Birley John Robert Of Scalby, died peacefully on
24th November 2020 at hospital, aged 87 years after an illness bravely borne.
Beloved husband of Judith and devoted and much-loved father of Stephen, Kathryn and Anthony. Cherished grandad and
great-grandad and
a good friend to many.
Service followed by interment at St Laurence's Church, Scalby on Thursday 10th December 2020
at 1.30 p.m (limited to
immediate family).
Family flowers only.
Donations to the YMCA (Scarborough).
Enquiries to F. A. Stockill and Son (01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on Dec. 3, 2020