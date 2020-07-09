|
FLINTON John Geoffrey of Wrench Green, died peacefully at home on 2nd July 2020
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Hilary, dearly loved father of Matthew and Adam and a loving grandad.
A civil and structural engineer
and farmer, a very eventful
life well lived.
Funeral service at
St Laurence's Church, Scalby
on Friday 10th July 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to RNLI.
Enquiries to
F. A. Stockill and Son
(01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 9, 2020