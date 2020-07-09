Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Flinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Flinton

Notice Condolences

John Flinton Notice
FLINTON John Geoffrey of Wrench Green, died peacefully at home on 2nd July 2020
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Hilary, dearly loved father of Matthew and Adam and a loving grandad.
A civil and structural engineer
and farmer, a very eventful
life well lived.
Funeral service at
St Laurence's Church, Scalby
on Friday 10th July 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to RNLI.
Enquiries to
F. A. Stockill and Son
(01723) 859279.
Published in The Scarborough News on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -