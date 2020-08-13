|
|
|
Ford John Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday 1st August 2020, aged 82 years.
Adored Husband of Dorothy,
much loved Dad of Alison,
loving Grandad to Claudia and
a good friend to many.
'Love you to the Moon and back.'
Private funeral service
to be held tomorrow.
Family flowers only please and donations in memory of John
to St Catherine's Hospice,
which can be sent direct or
c/o Unsworth Funeral Service
13-15 Bridlington Road, Hunmanby, YO14 0LR. 01723 861749
Published in The Scarborough News on Aug. 13, 2020