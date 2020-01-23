Home

Halton John Barnard
(Barney) Passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hospital on
8th January 2020 aged 87 years.
Beloved husband to Sheila,
loving dad to Claire,
father in law to Steven and
grandad to James and Matthew.
Funeral Service to be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but if desired donations can be made for the family's chosen charities.
All enquiries to
G Roberts Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
01723 501027.
Published in The Scarborough News on Jan. 23, 2020
