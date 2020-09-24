|
Harrison John Charles
(Former employee of Plaxton's) Peacefully on 7th September,
aged 85 years. Loving husband to Frances, much loved dad to David and Michael, treasured grandad to Thomas and Rachel, also dear brother to Richard and the late Michael, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service took place on Tuesday 15th September.
Donations in memory for Scarborough Stroke Club c/o
B Bernard and Sons, 1-5 Prospect Road, Scarborough YO12 7JP.
Published in The Scarborough News on Sept. 24, 2020